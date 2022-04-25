PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts announces the opening performance of its Bandwagon Summer Series, featuring two underground bands from the Brooklyn Barbés scene, on Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. This concert was rescheduled from February 5.
Big Lazy has flourished for over two decades in NYC’s downtown music scene. Simultaneously noir and pastoral, gothic and modern, the trio conjures images from big sky country to seedy back rooms with cinematic clarity. With a nod towards classic guitar instrumentals and a fiery performance style, their most recent album, "Dear Trouble," captures the essence of their legendary live shows.
"Music can get past our conscious mind, and it can impact how we move and what we feel. Big Lazy is infectious," says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. "Their music has a soulfulness and grit that's hard to describe. A-level jazz musicians doing southern instrumental soul. It's powerful stuff."