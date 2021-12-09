PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts is welcoming a New Orleans-style jazz septet and an afrobeat and funk supergroup at two shows this weekend.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Soggy Po Boys will bring the brass-fueled, swinging music of New Orleans to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill.
Stu Dias (vocals, guitar), Eric Klaxton (clarinet, soprano sax), Zach Lange (trumpet), Nick Mainella (tenor sax), Mike Effenberger (piano), Brett Gallo (drums) and Scott Kiefner (bass) explore the vast musical traditions of New Orleans, looking beyond NOLA jazz to include traditional Caribbean tunes, Meters funk, soul and brass band and street beat music.
At 5 p.m. Sunday, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band will perform at the same venue. This concert features internationally-recognized singer, guitarist and songwriter Leon Ligan-Majek, a.k.a. Kaleta, born in the West African country of Benin Republic and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.
“The arts are an opportunity to experience rich and diverse cultures. Kaleta and Super Yamba Band offer this region an opportunity to experience Afrobeat’s unique musical power that doesn’t normally make its way to our nook of Vermont,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The music of Afrobeat has a storied past with its creation of mixed styles from Fela Kuti. Kaleta and Super Yamba are a natural extension of that history and culture, and we couldn’t be more proud to present them.”
Tickets for each show is $18 in advance, $22 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to nextstagearts.org.