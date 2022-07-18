PUTNEY — Next Stage’s Bandwagon Summer Series presents Underground System at 6 p.m. Friday at the Putney Inn.
"Dancing at the outdoor summer series is an opportunity for us to shake off the stress of COVID, politics, and the stress of life," said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. "Underground System is a New York-based party dance band that holds space for us all to experience the Zen of movement and the opportunity to be free for an hour of our stress. We're excited to host them as part of the Bandwagon Summer Series."
Underground System continues to reinvent its brand of global dance music. Springboarding off the production and release of its internationally acclaimed 2018 debut LP "What Are You" (Soul Clap Records), the band brought its special brand of re-contextualized Afrobeat, dance punk, disco and electronic music to audiences worldwide.
A new EP, the first in a series of two, "Into the Fire," was released in spring 2022. Featuring three originals and accompanying remixes from French maestro Yuksek, and Detroit legend Dez Andres, the EP is a strong statement of where the band is at, and what’s to come.
The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Children under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite, including the return of last summer’s hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails, and the new addition of some selections from Mad River Distillers.
Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by VTDigger, Brattleboro Reformer, Oak Meadow, Whetstone Craft Beers, Barr Hill, Mad River Distillers, The Porch Café and Catering, and Halyard Brewing Company.
Next Stage serves southeastern Vermont as a regional cultural hub, arts producer, and instigator of meaningful cultural experiences. Founded in 2010 as a nonprofit organization, Next Stage Arts is a transformative, community-centered project dedicated to revitalizing Putney’s cultural and economic village center through excellence in arts programming valuing diversity as a springboard for nurturing community.
For more information and updates, go to: nextstagearts.org