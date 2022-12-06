PUTNEY — A special screening of cult classic "Stop Making Sense" will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with two members of Talking Heads.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 14, drummer Chris Frantz and bassist Tina Weymouth will be at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, for the screening. Heralded by many as the greatest performance film of all time, "Stop Making Sense" was Jonathan Demme’s documentary debut, showcasing the Talking Heads just after the band achieved mainstream success with the album "Speaking in Tongues" and the single “Burning Down the House.”
Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets are find more information, visit nextstagearts.org.