PUTNEY — A concert series that started as a way to bring the community together during COVID has grown into a summertime tradition in Southern Vermont.
The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series kicks off May 19 with Afrobeat-influenced indie dance band Underground System. The show is at 6 p.m. at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, Putney. The Brooklyn-based band draws on a diverse array of influences and is known for its high-energy performances and infectious grooves, according to a show announcement.
“We are bringing artists from all over the world, in a multitude of styles and grounding all of the work we do in making this the place where our community comes together to celebrate summer in Vermont,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts in Putney.
The series runs through October, with more than 20 performances that also include Crocodile River Music and its African-influenced blend of Brazilian, Caribbean and flamenco music (May 27), Sia Tolno & Afro Dead performing Grateful Dead covers through the lens of Afrobeat, soukous and highlife (June 18), the popular Bread and Puppet (Aug. 24) and more. Venues vary.
The full lineup and ticket information can be found at nextstagearts.org. Children 12 and under can get into any concert for free, and shows include a children’s play zone. Next Stage donates free tickets to every public library in Windham County and to select social service agencies. Vermont-made food and drinks are available at shows.
Among the venues is Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. Kristin M. Sullivan, Retreat Farm’s executive director, said one of the reasons her family moved to the area was to enjoy the rich local arts scene.
“I love working with Next Stage because their programming adds so much vibrancy to our region,” she said.
The partnership, she said, supports her organization’s mission.
“Our mission is to connect people to the land and to one another, and this a way to connect people to our forest and farmlands through an engaging and creative medium, and it’s a way to foster connection,” she said.
Among the shows in the series will be LPT and The Human Rights, June 24 at a venue to be determined. Josué A. Cruz, lead vocalist of LPT, said the 10-piece salsa orchestra was formed as a way to share the music he and others grew up with. The band is based in Jacksonville, Fla., and its founders are from different countries in Latin America.
“It just made sense that we wanted to share, not only been the nostalgia of what our homes sounded like, but also the energy of what our homes felt like, you know?” said Cruz, who is from Puerto Rico.
Cruz said this will be the band’s first Vermont performance — making up for a canceled New England tour in March 2020.
“It’s been an opportunity to make up for a date that we owe the area; we’re very excited,” he said. “I’ve been to Brattleboro. That’s a gorgeous part of the world.”
More information is at nextstagearts.org.
Sponsors of the 2023 Bandwagon Summer Series include Oak Meadow, Landmark College, The Porch, Barr Hill, M&T Bank, Vermont Wide Plank Flooring, The Richards Group, Southern Vermont Solar, Farnum Insulators and Vermont Country Deli. Media sponsors include Vermont Public and the Brattleboro Reformer.