BRATTLEBORO — The next episode of the local game show "Thorn In My Side" will be at 8 p.m. Thursday.
"Thorn In My Side" is an original award-winning game show created by Ben Stockman, Colin Hinckley, James Gelter, Jesse Tidd and Shannon Ward.
Each month, three contestants will compete in bizarre challenges that fit that month's theme.
The Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery hosts "Thorn In My Side" on the third Thursday of every month. This show is aimed for adult audiences. Suggested donation: $10
Audience must be masked for performance.