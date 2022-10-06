BENNINGTON — A sculpture by Bob Keating on the green near the Vermont Arts Exchange is made of found objects, mostly steel. From afar, it looks like it has arms reaching up to the sky. A tangle of wires runs up a tower-like base.
"You could have pulled this up off the Titanic," said organizer Joe Chirchirillo, on a tour of the 25th annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, also known as NBOSS. More than 40 sculptures adorn outdoor spaces in the village through Nov. 12. One sculpture, on the lawn of the Vermont Arts Exchange, houses copies of a map with the name and location of each piece.
While the sculptures are subtle from a distance, blending with the character of the village, each piece, like Keating's "Opera Basilica," reveals its own personality when viewed closely.
"It's about trying to get people to view art or to try and appreciate art, [who] wouldn't walk into a museum or a gallery," Chirchirillo said, standing beneath tree branches from which hung CDs decorated in a way that resemble eyes. The sculpture incorporating a tree is called "Witness," by Kate Dodd.
Chirchirillo encourages viewers not to try to figure out what each sculpture is, or what it's about, but what it's made of, or how it was put together. "A lot of people can relate to that," he said.
Many sculptures are made of found objects, such as from scrapyards, but another that largely incorporates nature is "Zino" by Lee Williams. What appear to be wooden dowels chopped up and painted orange are connected to — as if growing from — a large fallen branch.
"This piece almost reminds you of that orange mold that grows on stuff," Chirchirillo said. "It's kind of like this hybrid thing between a biological natural occurrence and an industrial sort of thing happening at the same time. It's a cool piece, and he just stuck it right on that tree there, and it's subtle and nice."
A sort of centerpiece on the lawn near Vermont Arts Exchange is "BIRDBATH" by Gary Humphreys, a large structure made up of found objects, including parts of what Chirchirillo believes was a motorcycle engine and a rock that stands like a gravestone. Resembling birdbaths are large circular objects that Chirchirillo thinks were discs on a tractor's harrow.
"You know what a harrow is? They pull it behind a tractor and it's used to till. It has blades on it, round blades that turn the soil. I'm pretty sure these came from a harrow. I don't know that for a fact, but they definitely look like they did," he said.
Another large fixture, on the same side of the road as the historic train station, is "Heaven," by Anthony Cafritz. Inside a distorted polypropylene tank is a small world made up of an old horn, a lightbulb, something resembling a miniature ladder and more. The sculptor, when reached by phone, compared the space to the unconscious of a human brain.
"It has this ethereal quality to it," Cafritz said. "It's an infinite space inside the head, but also this sort of universe."
"Faux Forest," by an artist known as Suprina, is a forest of recycled objects that can stand upright vertically. These include many brooms and sweeping devices, skis, a crutch, a broken shovel and more.
When reached via text, Suprina shared this statement on her piece, referring to French conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp:
"Each and every object in the forest went through the same processes/experiences
Being thought of
being designed
Being packaged
Being admired
Desired
Used
Handled
Abused
Thrown away
Forgotten
The faux forest is an exercise in 'Duchampianism'"
Max Yawney has a piece called "Old Boots/Elevator Man." Describing it on the phone, he said he created two different images, then paired them together.
"It's kind of like, when two people meet on the street, they're both very different," he said. "That difference between the two people is, you know, there's potential for something really great, like a relationship or getting to know each other. Differences in race or differences in colors or differences in anything allow for kind of a poetic set of possibilities. And that's what this is."
Chirchirillo has his own piece in the show, "Couples," containing a couple of textured steel spheres on posts.
"I see it as like an organic object, like a flower, or plants, or something that came out of the ocean," he said. Originally, it had been a solid black, but to draw out the object's texture, he "roughed up the whole thing with a wire brush, and I repainted it," he recalled. "I'm really happy with the surface and the color right now, whereas I really didn't like it when it was black. It did just look kind of unfinished to me."
His wife, Alisa Del Tufo, and son, Nilu Chirchirillo, also have pieces in the show.
"Dawn to dusk seven days a week, the show's open to anybody who wants to come," Joe Chirchirillo said.