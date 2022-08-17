BENNINGTON — In celebration of several major milestones, on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., Pangaea and Powers are hosting a North Bennington Block Party to show appreciation to the community that continues to support them.
The celebratory Block Party kicks off at noon at the Village Train Depot parking lot, with a short car parade through the Village. All are invited to decorate their cars, make music and join the parade by noon.
The parade ends at Lincoln Square (intersection of Main and Prospect streets) where visitors can enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, popcorn, cocktails, beer and wine, and lemonade, plus tours of the library.
Both Powers and Pangaea will be bursting with activity and live music from the Bennington Traditional Jazz Band. All are welcome.
Bill and Maria Scully opened Pangaea in April of 2002, now the longest running restaurant in its location. Nick Disorda and Lani DePonte-Disorda, the current owners, have worked hard to maintain and grow the business and are very proud to be celebrating 20 years of serving the community.
Organizers say Powers Market is the oldest operating market in Vermont. The event is supported by Pangaea, Power’s Market and by neighbors, the Vermont Arts Exchange and Art Whitman.
Follow both Powers and Pangaea on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates. For information on the parade, call 802-379-3763.