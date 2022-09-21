BRATTLEBORO — North Sea Gas, one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands with great vocals and tremendous three-part harmonies, is coming to Brattleboro, performing live at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St., at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
North Sea Gas are Dave Gilfillan, Grant Simpson and Ronnie MacDonald. The trio has received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sold out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and around the world. Guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bouzouki, harmonica, whistles, bodhrans, banjo and good humor are all part of the entertainment.
They have released 22 albums with “Hearth & Homeland” being the most recent and are constantly adding new material to their shows.
Tickets are available at hartsne.org/event-details/north-sea-gas-the-best-of-scotland.