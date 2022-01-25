BRATTLEBORO — A cornerstone of the traditional music calendar in New England, the annual Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival will be at the Brattleboro Music Center this weekend.
The 15th annual event will offer a variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland, and, new this year, Welsh.
Last year, the entire event was held online, and this year, organizers are again looking at capturing the festival in a different way, with two evening concerts and some online sessions.
The first concert is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will feature popular performers Hanneke Cassel and Yann Falquet with high-energy fiddle from Scotland and Cape Breton, Arthur Davis and Emma Schneider — the next generation in Traditional Song; Rachel Bell (accordion) and Karen Axelrod (piano) performing English Country Dance music and Rachel Clemente and Dan Houghton performing on harp and Scottish pipes.
The Saturday concert, also at 7:30 p.m., includes multi-instrumentalists Benedict Koehler and Hilari Farrington offering Irish traditional music and Ben Gagliardi and Armand Aromin (the Voxhunters) sharing traditional songs. They will be joined by Emerald Rae, playing the Welsh Crwth (a type of fiddle) and Dan Frank playing the French Hurdy Gurdy. Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy will join with Yann Falquet to wrap up the evening as “Traddleboro 2022.”
Both concerts will be livestreamed.
Tickets for adults are $20 for the Friday concert, or $35 for both concerts. Youth admission is $10 for the Friday concert, or $15 for both concerts. In-person admission requires proof of vaccination. Masks are required. Seats are limited, so advance purchase is strongly advised.
To reserve tickets now, go online at bmcvt.org, call the BMC at 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.
Founded in 1952, the Brattleboro Music Center is a vibrant, community-based organization consisting of numerous performance, participation and education programs. With a faculty of 30-plus professional musicians, the center is guided by artistic advisers Jaime Laredo, violinist and conductor, and Sharon Robinson, cellist. The center is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.