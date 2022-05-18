SWANZEY, N.H. — Music lovers should get ready for plenty of sweet “jams” — and not the kind you spread on your English muffin — when the Northlands Festival rolls into town June 24 and 25.
The festival, to be held at Cheshire Fairgrounds, will feature 15 bands over multiple stages, including Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Lotus, Twiddle, Lettuce, Melvin Seals Grateful Revue, Yonder Mountain String Band and the reunion of Vermont favorites Hayley Jane & the Primates.
“We’re super excited about this year,” said Northlands Director Seth McNally in a news release. “We’ve curated a fantastic diversity of genres, basically an entire season worth of dynamic bands, and lined them all up for one fantastic weekend of music.”
Northlands began as a community-driven project born out of the pandemic, bringing top-level bands such as Goose, The Allman-Betts Band, Indigo Girls, moe. and Umphrey’s McGee to the fairgrounds over the last two years. That initial spirit became a mission to be an economic driver for the local economy, according to Mike Chadinha, Northlands director of operations, by hiring local production and operations crews to work the fest, as well as a focus on local food and craft vendors.
“I’m loving all the exciting add-ons that will enhance everyone’s experience,” Chadinha said. “Triple the food trucks, cool craft vendors, music workshops, artists creating amazing installs from massive stretched fabric canopies to wooden sculptures to huge murals being painted live during the festival. Pop-up jams, a new swanky VIP area, multiple green initiatives ... the list goes on and on.”
Festival goers will be immersed in on-site camping, installation art, performance art, eclectic local food trucks, a diverse beer garden, satellite bars, local craft artisans, inspiring lighting and more.
Northlands will also continue its sustainability initiatives through locally sourced foods, recycling programs, eliminating single-use plastic bottles, partnering with saveRcup for reusable cups, offering free refillable water stations and more. There will be a charitable component again this year, similar to last year’s partnership and donation to Music Drives Us, a nonprofit that puts musical instruments and programs in local public schools.
All tickets and passes are on-sale now. More information and tickets can be found online at northlandslive.com.