SWANZEY, N.H. — Northlands Music and Arts Festival is a high note of the summer for fans and bands.
Ashley LaBounty of Dover, Vt., said she purchased her tickets as soon as organizers announced the show and lineups. She let her boss know she needed the weekend of June 17 off right away.
"Northlands is an easy festival for me to go to because I grew up in Swanzey, and my parents live in town so I can just crash at their house for the weekend," she said. "I was pumped for the lineup. I was excited to see Andy Frasco for the first time and Kitchen Dwellers. I had heard of The String Cheese Incident and knew a few of their songs but had no idea how great they really are until I finally saw them live at Northlands."
LaBounty said she loved Kitchen Dwellers' set so much that she's listened to their Northlands set with her nugz.net subscription about 20 times since the show.
"I was also really excited that Mihali played a few songs with them, since he’s for sure one of my favorite musicians," she said, referring to Twiddle's singer/guitarist Mihali Chadinha.
LaBounty called Frasco "unreal."
"I knew he would be wild, from what I’ve heard from friends and seen on Instagram, but it’s pretty intense to be there in person for it," LaBounty said. "He played all my favorite songs, played phenomenal covers that got the crowd going, and I was super excited he invited so many people up on stage with him to play."
LaBounty said she was "ecstatic" when Mihali and Twiddle piano player Ryan Dempsey joined Frasco on stage.
"Twiddle was amazing," she said. "I was so happy that they opened with the 'Frends Theme' song. It is one of my favorite songs because it is about snowboarding and it is not on any albums or anything so you only get to hear it when they play it live."
That song wasn't uploaded to nugz.net with the rest of the set, LaBounty said, so she's glad she heard it in person.
"Despite the rain, Saturday was awesome," she said. "Everybody had a ball dancing in the rain. ... The bands didn’t seem to mind either, and played rain and water themed songs as much as they could."
The String Cheese Incident, the headliner, "blew everyone out of the water with their two sets," LaBounty said. It was her first time seeing the band and says it won't be her last. She's listened to their sets at least 15 times since the show.
At the beginning of the year, LaBounty had been very disappointed to hear Twiddle would stop touring indefinitely.
"After going to Northlands, I’m no longer disappointed, and have a whole bunch more bands I want to start following," she said. "I’m definitely looking forward to what Northlands brings us next year."
Her hope is Caamp, Spafford and Little Stranger might be on next year's lineup.
Jason Scaggs, guitarist/banjo/singer of Jatoba, said his band is grateful for getting to play the festival.
"We can't express that enough," he said. "It's reignited our interest in getting things going again to some degree."
The hope is to get on some bigger bills in the near future. In the fall, the local band plans to release an EP with all new material and celebrate the new album at The Stone Church in Brattleboro.
Northlands "was really fun," Scaggs said. He enjoyed walking around the festival with his bandmates and hanging out with everyone.
"It felt really good, felt really natural," he said. "Musically, it was amazing. We all walked away from that weekend, feeling positive and really good about what we played."
Jatoba's two late-night sets went well, Scaggs said. He counted about 100 people gathered for the Saturday night performance.
Two area mics were set up in a small, popup tent. Scaggs said the band played unplugged and without effects, performing the way they have rehearsed for years.
"It made it feel real natural," he said.
He was reminded of the days when Jatoba would play in kitchens, streets, afterparties and parking lots at festivals.
"In some ways, when we get rid of all the electronics and all the sound tech stuff, that's where bluegrass music wants to live anyway," he said. "To be able to play that way is, in my opinion, always a super treat."
Standout moments for Scaggs included watching The String Cheese Incident and Bella's Bartok. He noted the professionalism of the organizers and promoters.
"It's good to be back in New England," Peter Anspach, keyboardist/guitarist and singer of Orebolo, said during his band's set. "It's home."
Orebolo is the acoustic offshoot of Goose, the rising jam band that formed about nine years ago in Connecticut and is currently sharing stages with the likes of Phish's Trey Anastasio and the Grateful Dead's Bob Weir. Goose played at the fairgrounds in October 2020 (when the venue was known as Drive-In Live) and again in June 2021 before taking off in popularity over the last three years.
During the Orebolo set, Anspach noticed people were singing along to nearly every song. It was clear that he was happy to be back in "Schway-zee," as he endearingly mispronounced the locale the same way he did during Goose's live set in 2020.
"Another amazing year for Northlands," said Seth McNally, Northlands co-founder. "Rain during the pre-fest build and on Saturday was challenging, but didn’t dampen any of our wonderful patrons’ high vibes."
McNally said he had "so much fun" seeing "a huge crowd dancing in the rain while wearing huge smiles."
Organizers are already talking with bands and artists for next year.
"Full steam ahead to a bigger and better Northlands 2024," McNally said.