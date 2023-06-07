SWANZEY, N.H. — Northlands Music and Arts Festival is returning for a second year, bigger and better.
“Last year was an amazing crowd,” said Seth McNally, Northlands co-founder. “The vibe was off the charts, and we are super excited to bring this amazing event back for year two as we continue to grow.”
The festival is set to take place June 15 to June 17, at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, N.H. Tickets and information can be found at northlandslive.com.
Northlands is aimed at bringing “music lovers together from far and wide to experience the joy of personal connection through music and the arts,” according to an announcement. More than 30 bands, ranging from national touring acts to local and regional rising stars, will take the three stages.
Headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Phish bassist Mike Gordon, Goose acoustic offshoot Orebolo, Vermont jam veterans Twiddle, funk outfit Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the all-female supergroup Super Sonic Shorties.
After 15 years of touring, Twiddle will be taking an indefinite hiatus after its tour. Mihali Savoulidis, cofounder and singer/guitarist, said the band is feeling “a lot of extra love at the shows.”
“We’ve been playing really great,” he said. “I think it’s going to be an awesome show.”
For Northlands, Savoulidis anticipates a guest or two might join the band. Twiddle will play two sets Friday night. Mihali & Friends will play Saturday.
“A lot of players are coming out to play with me,” Savoulidis said. “I’m looking forward to the whole festival as a weekend. I’m looking forward to spending some time there.”
Savoulidis said he hasn’t seen The String Cheese Incident in a long time; it was one of his “absolute favorite bands” growing up.
“I can’t wait to see them play for sure,” he said.
Camping options are available. A stage will be set up in the campground along with a silent disco, yoga classes, meditation classes, a wellness village, food trucks and a general store.
In the concert field, attendees can check out new installation art, live muralists, performance art, a troupe of fire spinners, food trucks, bars, a craft artisan village, large artful shade structures and a family tent with games, crafts and activities.
Organizers are dedicated to environmental sustainability. They eliminated the use of single-use plastics, opted for locally sourced food, and partnered with a composting/recycling program led by Keene’s own Elm City Compost Initiative and SAVRcup for reusable cups.
The festival evolved from McNally and Mike Chadinha, New Hampshire residents and longtime concert promoters in the region, hosting a series of drive-in concerts at the fairgrounds after having to cancel numerous shows in the spring and summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drive-In Live, a concert format that could host 456 vehicles at the fairgrounds, was a hit. The venue hosted performances by Goose, Guster, Aaron Lewis, Grace Potter, Badfish, the Allman Betts Band and more in 2020.
For a season of shows last year, Northlands switched to a more traditional sit-down model with a “pod” system to encourage social distancing, and drew even bigger crowds, about 40,000 people across its 23 shows, which included big names like the Indigo Girls, Umphrey’s McGee and country star Lee Brice. The venue also got a larger stage, bigger video screens and an improved sound system.
Chadinha said neighbors grew tired of the noise from constant shows so organizers decided to develop the festival. He recounted losing 13 pounds in two weeks the first year, running around and getting everything ready.
“It was hard,” he said on the ”No Simple Road” podcast. “It’s the long game. We will find a balance. It’s going to take a couple of years.”
Organizers brought in an “awesome team” this year, Chadinha said, noting the skillsets needed to pull off a festival.
“We really want it to be family-friendly,” he said. “We want it to be environmentally and socially conscious.”
Chadinha said he was inspired to be a musician and organize festivals after going to Phish shows changed his life. He stressed the healing power music can have.
“I just know what it does for people and the happiness that it brings,” he said. “To be able to help facilitate that for a lot of people, I feel honored to do it now. It’s a serious joy for me to do it.”
Local band Jatoba will kick things off Thursday and Friday on the campground stage then perform two late-night sessions Friday and Saturday. Only those with camping passes for the festival can attend the Thursday show.
Jatoba performed on small tours in the Northeast with Twiddle and booked shows with McNally at The Flying Monkey in Plymouth, N.H. Last year, after months of not looking, Jatoba singer/guitarist/banjo player Jason Scaggs checked an email account the band would use for booking before its approximately eight-year hiatus. They were asked to do a busking style performance at Northlands but declined as they weren’t taking any gigs at the time.
Earlier this year, McNally reached out again and asked if they’d be available this time. Scaggs said he responded right away and said yes.
“I guess the powers that be were telling us to connect in some fashion,” Scaggs said, as the band began rehearsing again and now has 80 songs in its repertoire. “It’s cool to feel like we’re all into doing it again.”
Lifestyle changes and different interests caused the band to take a break, although they have played some one-off shows here and there including Gallery Walk in Brattleboro in 2021. They perform covers and originals in the bluegrass, folk and psychedelic or “groove grass” genres.
For many years, they would busk at festivals and shows or people’s homes.
“We would pick anywhere and everywhere,” Scaggs said. “That’s how we developed a good fan base.”
After curfew on Friday and Saturday, Scaggs said, “we are the alternative to the silent disco.”
“That’s right in the pocket of what we used to do, just kind of vamp on that energy and scene,” he said. “That idea is really exciting to all three of us because it’s very familiar.”
Scaggs sees Northlands as somewhat of a hometown festival, given Jatoba would reach into Keene for local shows.
“We’re from Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, so it’s in our backyard,” he said. “We feel it’s a privilege and an honor to be on this kind of bill.”
Before disbanding, Jatoba played as supporting act for bands such as The Infamous String Dusters, Yonder Mountain String Band and Jeff Austin. Scaggs said it feels “absolutely fantastic” to be back on a bill with big names.
“It’s the pivot point of us deciding, let’s actually do this again and play some shows and get back out there,” he said, planning to book a show at The Stone Church in Brattleboro in late fall.