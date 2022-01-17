SWANZEY, N.H. — Northlands, an outdoor concert venue formerly known as Drive-In Live, plans to reopen for a weekend-long music and arts festival June 24 to 25.
“Drive-In Live’s 2020 season and Northlands’ 2021 season were both born out of a necessity to bring live music back safely during the pandemic, which we accomplished safely and successfully,” said Seth McNally, executive director of Northlands. “Moving forward in 2022, we are thrilled to evolve into a totally immersive festival experience for the Northlands community.”
Northlands Festival will be at Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey.
“Our focal point has always been presenting the highest quality live music,” said Mike Chadinha, Northlands director of operations. “This year will be no different, just all in one jam-packed weekend. Two days and two stages will host 12 world-class bands ranging from national touring acts to local and regional rising stars. Everything from rock and jam and funk, to bluegrass and reggae and hip hop. There will be something for everyone.”
Artists that will grace the stage at Northlands Music & Arts Festival include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Twiddle, Lettuce, Yonder Mountain String Band, Dopapod, Dogs In A Pile and Joe Sambo. More artists will be announced soon.
Festival goers can also be immersed in camping, installation art, performance art, eclectic local food trucks, a diverse beer garden, local artisans, inspiring lighting, kind vibes and more.
Festival passes, camping passes and hotel packages on sale now. More information and tickets can be found online at northlandslive.com.