BRATTLEBORO — The Nu Mu Music and Art Festival returns to 118 Elliot for a second year as "Nu Mu Tu."
Opening on Gallery Walk Aug. 4 with “Sounds and Signs,” a community art-making event and exhibition of Graphic Scores, Nu Mu Tu begins a month of musical performances celebrating improvisational music.
All are invited to join artist Hallie Lederer, of Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arts, who will guide participants to create visual representations of music called "graphic scores" during the Aug. 4 Gallery Walk. These images will be interpreted by the Community Improvisational Orchestra at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 to close the festival.
"Sounds and Signs" will also include samples of Graphic Scores by other artists and musicians as part of an exhibition up through August at 118 Elliot.
Nu Mu Tu, a collaboration between 118 Elliot’s John Loggia and Jeff Lederer’s Little (i) Music, offers a creative convergence of new music and art organized around celebrated jazz musician and teacher Lederer’s yearly pilgrimage to the Brattleboro area and the spirit of "free jazz" where everything is always new.
Throughout August, Nu Mu Tu will present a series of weekend performances by both established and up-and-coming musicians including: Jeff Lederer, Ras Moshe, Payton MacDonald, Jeremey Slater, Ayumi Ishito, Aron Namenwirth, Paul Austerlitz, David Peck, Ayizon Sanon, Ben James, Julian Gerstin and Bonnie Kane.
“118 Elliot is focused on creating opportunities for local artists and musicians to work with visiting practitioners of their artform,” said Loggia. “We are excited to work with the community to create these ‘graphic scores’ during August Gallery Walk and welcome all who would like to participate in the Community Improvisational Orchestra to perform them.”
“I am looking forward to playing with many great musicians and directing the Community Improvisational Orchestra,” Lederer said. “There will be many opportunities to experiment and collaborate. This is going to be a lot of fun.”
A full festival schedule is available online at 118elliot.com and facebook.com/118Elliot as well as at brattleboro.com/events-calendar. A $15 suggested donation for each concert goes directly to the musicians.