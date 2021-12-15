PUTNEY — Japanese keyboardist and songwriter Masayuki Hirano (BIGYUKI) performs at Next Stage Arts on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance begins with a solo set on grand piano by “NYC’s secret weapon,” followed by a trio set with Randy Runyon on guitar and Tim “Smithsoneon” Smith on drums.
“We’re excited to bring BIGYUKI’s unique blend of genres to Putney,” said Keith Marks,executive director of Next Stage Arts. “He epitomizes the broad reach and experimentation that Next Stage is becoming known for.”
Groundbreaking songwriter and virtuoso keyboard player Masayuki Hirano is referred to in the industry as “NYC’s secret weapon.” Wild juxtapositions inhabit BIGYUKI’s performances: heavy beats laced with classical flourishes; techy low-end bleeps expressed through a heart-shaped sieve. BIGYUKI is known for his blends of jazz, soul, hip-hop and electronica to create a sound that’s wholly his own.
Best known for composing three cuts on A Tribe Called Quest’s most recent album and recently found on tour with Kamasi Washington, Masayuki is knee-deep in both the jazz and hip-hop vanguard as a highly sought-after session player.
“I made my name as a session player in New York, where I was known for keeping my feet in every genre that I love,” he explained. “My own music is a collage, but it definitely has a groove. I want my music to stimulate your mind and move your lower body.”
This New England tour marks the release of his latest album on Verve, “Neon Chapter.” His performance at Next Stage will begin with a solo set on grand piano, followed by a trio set with Randy Runyon on guitar and Tim “Smithsoneon” Smith on drums.
This performance is made possible in part by the sponsorship of Oak Meadow. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door. More information and tickets are available at nextstagearts.org.