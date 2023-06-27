BRATTLEBORO — Bob George expressed surprise as he walked into the Vermont Center for Photography, where more than 50 people gathered to celebrate his 90th birthday.
"Never in a million years," he said. "Thank you all so much."
During the party at VCP on Sunday, slideshows of George's photographs were shown on two screens. The pictures feature life and architecture in Brattleboro. He's been documenting the local community for more than four decades and is often seen around town with his cameras.
Helen Jones, his niece, put together the slideshows and books of his photos called "Harmony Rats" and "Dogs of Brattleboro." She had been a subject in the former book that focused on youth hanging out in the downtown parking area known as Harmony Lot, attended The In-Sight Photography Project, has a master's degree in photography and teaches the subject.
George's images have appeared in Sports Illustrated, Time, Newsweek, Vermont Life and the New York Times. He has exhibited at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Marlboro College, VCP and the In-Sight Photography Gallery. He also posts on Instagram @robertgeorge400.
In his early days, George photographed bicycle racing. After 12 years of that, he said in an interview via email with Jones that will appear in a photography publication, "I still had a lot to learn and that's when I started photographing Brattleboro."
"Adopting the styles of those that I liked and choosing subjects that appealed to me — it became a challenge to construct the subject in a manner that pleased me," he said. "The challenge and fun is trying to make what I consider a decent photo no matter what it is. No place looks the same, ever, so if I'd care enough I could be occupied for a long time just going to the end of our street."
Most of what George photographed in Brattleboro is the result of "walking around and hanging out," he said.
John Willis, who started In-Sight with George in 1992, described George as "the most humble person I've ever met" and someone who has done "amazing things for students, staff and volunteers" at In-Sight.
"I have great respect for Bob," Willis said. "I consider you to be a genuine craftsperson and artist who is sincere in the deepest sense of the word."
Willis would ask George to come speak with his students at Marlboro College when he was frustrated with how they felt they needed to travel far away to take pictures.
"I was trying to get them to realize that it's not about being somewhere where there's a Pulitzer Prize-winning moment," Willis said. "It's about how they connected with things."
George is known to take photos every day. He would pass around three-ring binders filled with photos to the students at Marlboro College and say he had nothing to say, Willis said, but "three hours later, we would still be having a really deep meaningful conversation about photography and it would inspire everybody."
Willis said George might snap pictures of bushes in people's yard, elderly people, youth hanging out in the parking lot or parades.
"He just gets interested in things and he goes for it," Willis said. "It's about observation and appreciation, and he really gets into it, and he makes wonderful, wonderful work of it."
Willis said George doesn't view his work as being better than other photographers' or wonder how the world will relate; he's more interested in what people will think about Brattleboro if they find his pictures in 50 or 100 years.
George has been "such a wonderful friend and member and staple of the photographic community," said Joshua Farr, gallery director at VCP.
"Something that I appreciate the most is that," Farr said, "he's someone who leaves his ego at the door, and he's in this for the sake of community, for the sake of being a photographic historian."
Farr described George's work as having "a beautiful balance of mastery of a craft and curiosity."
Spoon Agave of Brattleboro said that when he looks at a photo of himself, he usually thinks of what was going on in his life at the time.
"But when I look at a picture of myself that Bob took, I see myself as part of a community," Agave said. "And that comes through in everything he's done."
Anna Slomianski of Mexico City, George's daughter, said her father's photos don't romanticize people or make them look silly.
"It's really them when you see it, and I think it's partly because he's such a good listener," she said.
In his interview with Jones, George advises photographers to "do it for your own enjoyment."
"When that stops, wait another day," he said.