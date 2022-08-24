BENNINGTON — Oldcastle Theatre Company continues its 50th anniversary season with playwright Kevin Artigue’s look at race, policing and love, “Sheepdog.”
Directed by Bennington College drama professor and longtime stage professional Kirk Jackson, the production opens this week and will have a short run into Labor Day weekend.
Oldcastle artistic director Nathan Stith said that the selection of this show was a good fit for such a landmark season, and that it presented deeply rooted societal issues “that speak to our current cultural moment” in a thought-provoking way meant to foster dialogue and understanding.
“Theater has the power to help us think about things in new ways and we want to celebrate that in our 50th anniversary season,” Stith said. “‘Sheepdog’ isn’t a play with an agenda, it’s a play filled with nuance. It will make you think about the issues explored in new, and maybe unexpected, ways. It’s a play about love, but also a play about the challenges of policing and race.”
Indeed, the story finds Amina (Ravin Patterson), a Black police officer whose beat is on her native Cleveland streets. Ryan (Michael Patrick Trimm), who is white, escaped small-town Ohio to join the force. They fall in love, and opposing allegiances test the relationship they try to build long-term.
Amina must reconcile her commitment to Ryan and the family they hope to start, the community she serves and calls home, and her sworn oath, as a police officer, to the Constitution of the United States.
Joining the law-enforcement couple as off-stage voices are Hoosick Falls, N.Y., native Victoria Benkoski, and Bennington local Enrique Segura.
Director Jackson, while reviewing a considerable list of why “Sheepdog” is so timely in its examination of societal matters, began and ended that list by saying that the play, ultimately, “is a love story, a very believable one, though not one often seen on stage.”
“When was the last time you spent an entire play with two police officers, who were neither the good guys or the bad guys, but just humans navigating their world?” Jackson said. “White people need to engage our understanding, or acknowledge our lack thereof, around issues of race, class and policing. Honest conversations are rarely simple or easy, but are necessary.”
Jackson then explained that “[real-life] Cleveland Police Officer Nakia Jones took her oath of office seriously. Her 2016 viral Facebook post, which predates the murder of George Floyd, inspired playwright Kevin Artigue to write the play.
”And so, the director added, to bring that vision onto the stage, he was “blessed with four extremely talented and generous actors.”
“The challenge is that the main character, Amina, tells her story directly to the audience, but, of course, we don’t have an audience until opening night” Jackson said. “Ravin Patterson, who plays Amina, is amazing, deftly negotiating between scenes with other characters and her ongoing conversation with us, the audience.”
Jackson then returned to the love story theme, and added that Patterson and Trimm had “obvious chemistry” between them, which helps enhance the production.
“But, seriously, the most important thing is their enthusiasm for the material and their solid work ethic,” he said. “Actors can act falling in love, but you can’t fake real integrity.”
Artistic director Stith nodded in agreement as Jackson hustled back to rehearsals. He also added that having two local actors in the supporting voice roles such as Benkoski and Segura was a production enhancer as “both actors have been on our radar for quite some time,” and that Oldcastle was “thrilled to have them in this show.”
“I want our audiences to walk away from this production talking, not just about the production, but about their own views about race and policing,” Stith said. “The only way to understand each other and grow as a society is by talking, and I hope this play helps to start those conversations.”
“Sheepdog” by Kevin Artigue, and directed by Kirk Jackson, will run from Aug. 26 to Sep. 4 at the Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) — The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company, 331 Main St., Bennington. Masks required indoors. For tickets, call the box office at 802-447-05654 or visit oldcastletheatre.org.