BENNINGTON — Oldcastle Theatre Company, the professional theater company in residence at the Bennington Performing Arts Center in downtown Bennington, is thrilled to announce its 50th season of professional theater.
“After several years of transition and a highly successful 2021 season, we are so excited to celebrate 50 years of professional theatre at Oldcastle Theatre Company," said artistic director Nathan Stith. “The productions we’ve chosen for this season acknowledge our long tradition of bringing intimate, entertaining and moving work to the stage."
The four-production season will run from June to September, including a holiday show in December. “We continue our commitment to making professional theater as accessible as possible,” said Bennington Performing Arts Center Executive Director Jennifer Jasper.
Tickets will go on sale beginning Feb. 1. Regular admission is $25 and premium reserved seating can be purchased for $35. Tickets can be purchased online at oldcastletheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 802-447-0564, or in person, 90 minutes prior to each performance. For more information contact the box office or visit us at oldcastletheatre.org.
Jasper said general admission tickets will remain at $25 per performance, and the theater is continuing its "Pay What You Will Night" for Wednesday night performances. In addition, it is adding a Thursday matinee performance for each production, Jasper said.
The season will open June 17 with “Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley and directed by Nathan Stith, a story of an eccentric woman who believes so strongly in her talent that she convinces everyone of the beauty heard in her head all along. The production will run June 17 to 26.
The second show, running July 22 to 31, is “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode and directed by Jasper. “Fully Committed” follows Sam Callahan, an out-of-work actor, who runs the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number-one restaurant. Sam is swamped with calls from desperate customers begging for a table while also dealing with both personal and professional drama. Can Sam juggle scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities, and ego-maniacal bosses while also practicing self-care?
The third show of the season is “Sheepdog” by Kevin Artigue and will run Aug. 26 to Sept. 4. Directed by Bennington College professor Kirk Jackson, who directed the innovative Living Room Theatre production of “A Doll’s House, Part 2” last summer, “Sheepdog” is the story of an interracial relationship between two Cleveland, Ohio police officers, Amina, who is African American and Ryan, who is white. When they fall in love, competing loyalties challenge the future they hope to build, and when Ryan is investigated for an officer-involved shooting, their entire world threatens to collapse.
The company is adding a fourth production to its season this year. Longtime Oldcastle favorite, Christine Decker, will direct “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry, running Dec. 9 to 18. The play takes place on Christmas Eve, 1946, where WBFR Radio in New York City is presenting its live performance of the Frank Capra classic film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
“Our 50th anniversary season promises to be one of our most successful seasons ever, and we can’t wait to share it with our audiences,” said Stith.