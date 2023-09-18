BRATTLEBORO — The local radio station WVEW, 107.7-FM, is relocating to bigger digs, between a pinball gallery and a pottery studio at 46 Harmony Place.
John Lightfoot, station president, said the move follows the station — originally founded as Brattleboro Community Radio — celebrating its 25th anniversary in July.
"One of the things we pride ourselves in is being all access," he said.
Over the last couple of years, there was a recognition that the 42 steps to get to the station at the top of the Hooker-Dunham building was limiting the candidate pool for DJs. Lightfoot said his group feels it is very important to be in a space that complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines.
The thought preoccupied Lightfoot for awhile; however, he thought moving the station would be too difficult. Other DJs at the station, who are part of the Brattleboro real estate scene, had been looking at other options.
Lightfoot told David Longsmith, a DJ on WVEW and one of the station's founders who is connected to philanthropic circles in Brattleboro, about the goal of having a more accessible space after meeting up at a show at The Stone Church by chance.
"He picked it up and ran with it in ways I couldn't believe," Lightfoot said.
Longsmith connected WVEW with Tom Bodett, founder of HatchSpace community woodshop and owner of High Street & Green LLC, about getting into 46 Harmony Place. The station will join HatchSpace and other businesses in the High Street & Green building.
"I got my start in broadcasting at a small community radio station in Alaska," Bodett said. "Having the last vacancy at High Street & Green filled with a radio station is too good to believe. Woodworking, food, art and radio all under one roof. Weirdly perfect."
Lightfoot noted how Bodett's career, which ultimately led to NPR fame, begin in Homer, Alaska, which is the first place Longsmith went on air.
Longsmith also helped secure a $20,000 donation for the move from Dave Snyder, owner of Guilford Sound, and his wife, State. Rep Sara Coffey, D-Windham-1.
Snyder said he's always been a fan of the station — he'll listen to the livestream on the internet at home sometimes in Guilford and turns it on the radio when he's driving in Brattleboro. He and Coffey donate to the station annually, knowing it works within the confines of a small signal and volunteerism.
"It's really a labor of love," Snyder said. "I was excited to hear they were moving to a nicer spot where they'd have a little more exposure, in Tom's building."
Snyder said he and Coffey contribute to many charities but tend to remain anonymous. With the gift to the station, the hope is to inspire others to support the cause and let them know it's important.
Listening to shows on WVEW is "seeing through the lens of an individual's personal passions," Snyder said.
About $8,000 of grant money provided to WVEW from the Thomas Thompson Trust about a year ago also will help in facilitating the move.
Lightfoot said the new space is about twice as large as the current one and has a ramp on the ground floor. He called it "as compatible as can be from the ADA perspective."
In the new location will be a production studio, a studio for pre-recording shows or underwriter spots and a community area. Lightfoot said the station could host a live show during Gallery Walk.
"Tom Bodett is making a very generous donation to underwrite some of our rent," Lightfoot said, describing the agreement as effectively costing no additional money.
A WVEW member who is an architect has been working on some plans for the new space, Lightfoot said. The station hired King's Electric for some electrical work.
A son of a DJ on WVEW who paints has volunteered along with others to spruce the new space up. Deconstruction Works, a station underwriter, provided some materials to soundproof the studios.
Lightfoot said his group is looking for homes for albums stored in the Hooker-Dunham building studio.
"We have a ton of albums that no one's listened to in 10 years," he said. "We're trying to make it a community effort if there's any of the DJs or a used record place that wants to sort through our albums."
The goal is to start broadcasting shows from High Street & Green on Oct. 1.
"Right now, we're paying rent in both places so it's less than ideal but Hooker-Dunham has been great to us," Lightfoot said. "It's fine for us to go month to month for now."
Run completely by volunteers, the non-profit station makes money through underwriters, donations and memberships. Before the Hooker-Dunham building, WVEW was at the Brooks House until the fire in April 2011.
For about a year, the station was off the air. Then WVEW rebuilt its studio at the Hooker-Dunham.
When COVID-19 came along, the station lost "a fair amount of our membership," Lightfoot said. The number of unique shows had dwindled to about 30.
Now, in the last nine months to a year, WVEW has grown by about 16 or 17 new shows, with a wide variety of non-commercial music and community-oriented programming. Among the new shows airing live from the studio are Wow & Flutter, 6-7 p.m. on Sundays; Post Punk Romantics, 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays; The Playlist, noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays; Planet Grooveteria, noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays; and Local Music Showcase, recorded at venues around Brattleboro and airing 10 p.m. to midnight on Sundays. For the full schedule as well as options for live or show archive streaming, go to wvew.org.
"COVID was a weird time for everyone," Lightfoot said. "People lost interest in coming into a studio but on the other hand, a lot of people who started podcasts and vlogs now see an opportunity to spread their message further."
Daniel Long, who goes by DJ Pockets on his show "Buttahmilk" on WVEW and has been with the station since its inception in 2006, said he loves the plan to relocate.
"In the past, we have had to move for various reasons but now we are choosing the move," Long said. "I love the radio. It's something I've always wanted to do. It's been a place for me to play music not normally heard on the radio, to air my views and work through my [expletive] ... like therapy."
On "Buttahmilk," Long talks about his life, rants about different issues, speaks with guests from near and far, and plays videos from favorite YouTube channels, homemade music and anything else of interest. The motto for the show is "an experience that you won't soon forget."
Long said the move will "make us more accessible in all ways to the community."
"We're really excited about it," said Jeremy Paquette, whose first show on the station appeared in 2004.
Paquette now co-hosts "Sector 7G" with his daughter Josephine Paquette. The show first aired in November 2013.
Each week, the father and daughter explore a different theme. Bands with siblings and songs where instrumental breaks match vocal melodies are two examples.
Paquette said he knows long-time DJs who couldn't make the move to the Hooker-Dunham or stopped broadcasting shows "because of the hike of the stairs." He also noted the new space would increase the station's visibility.
"You never know how many people are listening to the station in town," he said. "So being right there on the ground in a very populated area is great, and I think the idea of having us right there with a presence for Gallery Walk is a great thing."
Paquette said the station held open studio hours during Gallery Walk but he knows some people wouldn't want to climb the stairs or try to find the space. His hope is that the visibility will bring in more DJs.
"I'm still amazed how long there has been community radio in this town," he said.
When the station celebrated a decade on air, Paquette had been astonished. That was "an amazing achievement," he said.