BRATTLEBORO — A junkyard-themed circus show with local roots is making the rounds again, establishing dumping grounds wherever it stops.
Doug Stewart, director of Cirque Us, said "One's Man Trash: A Repurposed Circus" features six people accumulating more and more trash, then figuring out what to do with it all. Developed at New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro in 2016, the show will stop at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass., at 7 p.m. April 26.
"The show was the very first show that Cirque Us ever created," Stewart said. "We knew we wanted to go on tour. We knew we wanted to make a show, but we just didn't have any money and we didn't know how to create a show with no money."
On a tight budget, the show's creators looked at possibilities.
"Someone said, 'What about trash? There's a ton of it, nobody wants it,' and so that's how we kind of got the idea," Stewart said.
During the first year, his group went around and collected items. They visited local thrift stores, yard sales and junkyards, acquiring cheap or free costumes and pieces for their set.
Cirque Us toured the show in 2016 and 2021. The current tour takes the group to Burlington, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Albany and Washington, D.C.
"It's really well attended," Stewart said. "We've been doing record-breaking ticket sales this season and people just love the show. It's such a family-friendly show. It's a good show. It pulls on the heartstrings. There's something for everyone and people can't get enough of it."
Highlights include a hand balancing act by a trio, a strapped act performed by a duo of men, and an ensemble balancing/acrobatic act using boards. Performers in the show include Maeve Beck of Turners Falls, Mass., who participated in youth classes at NECCA before moving on to its advanced youth program and its professional program, and Stewart, who graduated the professional program in 2015.
Over time, Stewart has watched the show's technicality and production values improve.
"But it still has the same heart and passion and story and messaging that the first show has," he said. "And it's really cool to see how that side has stayed the same while it's still grown in other ways."
In Northampton, performers from NECCA's youth program will open the show. At other shows, local youth circus programs were invited to open.
Stewart said it's "really cool" to travel to different communities and meet "the next generation of circus stars," and give them a professional performance opportunity.
"It's cool for us to hang out with the kids, tell them stories about life on the road and make more connections in communities every place we travel to," he said.
Cirque Us's crew of six are driving to the shows in a Honda Accord and Penske cargo van.
"We're having fun," Stewart said. "It's a blast. We're loving it."
Tickets for the Northampton show cost $20 to $30 and can be purchased at aomtheatre.com/event/one-mans-trash-a-repurposed-circus.