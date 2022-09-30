BRATTLEBORO — The statewide Vermont Crafts Council’s Fall Open Studio Weekend on Saturday and Sunday will include two artist studios and two galleries in the Brattleboro area.
Participating sites will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and visitors will have the chance to see demonstrations, purchase handcrafted items, talk to the professional artisans who made them and see the environment where their creative work happens.
The council’s website describes the event: “Open Studio Weekend is a celebration of the creation of craft and artwork and the work life of Vermont artists. With a focus on the studio, including work space and materials, the event aims to illustrate both that creating art requires an investment of time, specialized tools and equipment, and that the process is accessible and rewarding.”
The tour is organized into 12 “loops” of sites to visit in one outing. In addition to the four stops in the Brattleboro area, the Southern Vermont loop includes Readsboro Glassworks to the west. During the tour, look for the yellow road signs from I-91, Exit 2, and along Western Avenue to guide you to the sites in Brattleboro. Also, tourgoers can view an interactive map of the local stops on their devices, and pick up guidebooks with maps at any participating site.
Here are the area tour stops, with their respective site numbers in the guidebook:
49: Vermont Artisan Designs. (Tour information center) Pottery, art, glass, jewelry and wood. 106 Main St., Brattleboro. vtart.com.
48: Orchard Street Pottery – Walter Slowinski. Woodfired salt-glazed pottery, branch handles. 658 Orchard St., Brattleboro. walterslowinskipottery.weebly.com.
47: Leopard Frog Art Gallery – Larisa Volkavichyute. Vermont art, gifts, shop, gallery. leopardfrog.shop.
46: Chris Lann Designs – Chris Lann. Contemporary handcrafted fine jewelry. 1420 Sunset Lake Road, Brattleboro. chrislanndesigns.com.
45: Readsboro Glassworks – Mary Angus and K. William LeQuier. Handblown glass and glass sculpture. 6954 Main St., Readsboro. maryangusglass.com, kwilliamlequier.com.
The Vermont Crafts Council is celebrating its 30th year of organizing seasonal open studio tours throughout the state. For a complete list of all 97 participating sites and more information, visit vermontcrafts.com.