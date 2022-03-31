BRATTLEBORO — At noon April 6, a free concert of organ music performed by Music Theory Ph.D. candidate Hon Ki Cheung will take place in the sanctuary of the multimedia arts venue Epsilon Spires.
Cheung will play the 1906 Estey pipe organ installed in the historic former church that houses Epsilon Spires. It was designed and manufactured in Brattleboro and is the last three-stop Estey organ still in use today.
Cheung’s program at Epsilon Spires will cover a wide array of organ music from all over the world, including compositions from Argentina, Germany, England, America, Hong Kong and the Czech Republic. Many of these pieces are modern compositions from the late-20th and early-21st centuries.
This performance is part of an ongoing series at Epsilon Spires that features a diverse program of organists playing the music they love for the Brattleboro community.
For more information, visit epsilonspires.org or contact Director Jamie Mohr at jamie.mohr78@gmail.com.