BRATTLEBORO — One night during the pandemic, Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner decided to come up with a circus show inspired by the strange state of the world.
“What are the themes we can pull from this time, and not make it about COVID?” Magid Aviner, one half of the couple that runs Hideaway Circus out of Brooklyn, N.Y., recalled pondering.
“What are things that everyone is collectively experiencing?” she said. “It’s this idea of all these lost futures of things that never happened.”
This idea drove the creation of “Stars Above,” a new, open-air circus that kicks off its Northeast tour Friday and Saturday at New England Center for Circus Arts. Tickets are on sale now at starsabovecircus.com. Other tour stops include Troy, Catskill and Ithaca, N.Y.; Cornish, N.H., and Warren.
“Stars Above” is an outdoor show drawing from contemporary, traditional and theatrical forms of circus. The acrobatic and musical tale follows a troupe of circus performers, containing a show within a show, eventually zeroing in on a relationship between the ringmaster (Book Kennison) and a clown (Adam Kuchler).
“Then, there is a reveal about their relationship and the clown,” Magid Aviner said. “We realize that maybe what we thought is going on with the clown isn’t really happening.”
She said the Hideaway Circus shows are often inspired by songs that capture a certain feeling or experience. In the case of “Stars Above,” the songs were about loss and acceptance.
“We always start with playlists,” she said. “There were about four or five songs that were amazing about these themes.”
The songs included “What They'll Say About Us” by Finneas, inspired by the death of actor Nick Cordero because of COVID-19 complications, and “Till Forever Falls Apart,” by Ashe and Finneas.
“So it’s all these songs about relationships and the memory of that person,” Magid Aviner said. “There were a few others — all different genres of these same themes.”
The performers have been rehearsing on the grounds of New England Center for Circus Arts, where the show will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
For Josh Aviner, rehearsing and performing at the Brattleboro circus school is in some ways nostalgic. Aviner, 30, grew up in Connecticut, and trained at NECCA at the time of its founding in 2007. At that time, the school was not yet at its current home on Putney Road, but spread between The Cotton Mill and the New England Youth Theater.
“It’s pretty crazy, to be honest,” Aviner said. “It’s simultaneously pretty nostalgic and totally different from what it was like in 2007.”
1 of 22
Aviner started his training at a young age, and by 11, knew the circus would be his life. He and Lyndsay, an actress and singer, met while both were in graduate school at Columbia University. They have a son, Cyrus, who is a year old.
“It’s been challenging, but it’s been kind of amazing,” Magid Aviner, 32, said of balancing the responsibilities of directing the circus with those of being a new parent.
The cast also includes Aviner’s brother, musician Jacob Aviner, and close friend Book Kennison, who plays the ringmaster and wrote a lot of the show’s music, which Magid Aviner describes as “lo-fi hip-hop.” The cast also consists of other couples, either dating or married.
“Josh gets his dream of a real family circus,” Magid Aviner said.
Aviner noted that a circus of all American artists, as is “Stars Above,” is unusual. He said travel restrictions related to the pandemic created the opportunity to bring together talented performers all living in the United States.
“It was an interesting scene of a lot of American companies coming out of schools. There are a lot of startup companies. The fact NECCA was the school I trained at, and our family lives in New England, it just seems the stars were aligning for it to work out this summer,” he said.
Hideaway Circus is partnering with local organizations, including NECCA, along its tour to offer affordable tickets. According to the “Stars Above” website, prices range from $15 to $50. More information on the availability of free and low-cost options, as well as more information on the cast and crew and the full list of tour stops, is available on the website.
