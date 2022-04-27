CAMBRIDGEPORT — For nearly 35 years, Clare Adams has been creating different forms of art. From painting to printmaking, and now glass painting, she uses these artistic studies as she creates portraits of powerful women.
Adams said she started focusing on landscapes, but over the years has moved into portraiture of people she finds interesting.
“Throughout history, women tend to be forgotten because they're not recorded. So I just want to record images of women that have influenced my life and made me think and keep their image out there for posterity,” said Adams.
While patiently painting lines on a piece of glass, Adams talked about the technical aspects of the glass medium. The technique goes back hundreds of years. It takes attention and concentration, and can take weeks to finish a piece. Everything has to be fired at 1,200 degrees in the kiln.
Clare Adams paints on a piece of glass at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams paints on a piece of glass at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams paints on a piece of glass at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams paints on a piece of glass at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams does a test print at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams does a test print at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Clare Adams solders some pieces of glass together at her studio in Cambridgeport, Vt., on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“I love painting on the smooth surface, the most difficult part of stained glass painting is mixing the paint because it comes in a dry forum. Once it is mixed the paint will flow onto the glass. Each day you get to work on one color before putting it into the kiln,” Adams said.
Adams said she learned the skill at the Corning Museum of Glass, in Corning, N.Y., and has worked with a couple of people in Vermont that do the same process. She added that once you learn the techniques, and you get that down, it's an awful lot of fun.
She hopes her artwork can inspire people when they look at it, that it makes them feel good while asking questions.
