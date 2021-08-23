BRATTLEBORO — The last live concert I experienced — before the pandemic swooped in and pretty much robbed us all of the joy of in-person performances, was Pamela Means solo at a hillside apple orchard in Easthampton, Mass.
It was smallish (invite-only) and socially distanced. Her performance was, at turns, joyful, intense, intimate, humorous, and in-your-face politically charged. In other words, a typical Pamela Means performance, though there is nothing typical about her shows, which can feature jazz classics, self-penned love songs and in-your-face social justice tunes, or The Beatles’ classic Abbey Road album interpreted by her in its entirety — which she did splendidly before a sold-out gig at The Parlor Room in Northampton in October 2019.
Although COVID-19 and its variants still linger, the world of live music has finally begun to open up and Means and her band The Reparations are itching to rock Brattleboro Thursday.
The Stone Church presents a free concert featuring Pamela Means & The Reparations plus Soul Magnets at The Retreat Farm Food Truck Roundup, Thursday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.
In a recent interview, Means told me what the pandemic was like for her.
“I practiced a lot, learned what Zoom and Venmo were, taught a lot of lessons (still do, hit me up!), wrote songs and leaned heavily on my community of friends and chosen family for sanity,” she said. “Plus, therapy, therapy, therapy. Did I mention therapy?”
For those wary from the political climate of recent years, Means’ songs such as “Impeachment Now,” “Hands Up” and “James Madison" can be a form of therapy.
“As many of my songs are political, they are actually simple declarations and demands for dignity and justice,” Means said. “They are meant for everyone, to nurture the fire of resistance, to instill human compassion, and embrace the effort to evolve an equal society.”
Like many touring musicians, Means has experienced many ups and downs, and the restrictions placed on her during the pandemic may have necessitated increased video meetings with her therapist, but she remains excited to get back to doing what she does best.
“I am forever fortunate to live the life of an artist. I hope for frequent in-person gigs again. And I am plotting the release of a few albums up my sleeve, e.g., the next singer-songwriter album; Pamela Means Jazz Project, Vol. II; and many more solo acoustic performances of The Beatles 'Abbey Road' album in entirety.”
For those that have not experienced Pamela Means and The Reparations, this is what she has in store when she performs in this neck of the woods:
"In every event, even more so with The Reparations, I aim to inspire a sense of joy, celebration, unity, community and to hold a safe space for all identities to come together. Still speaking truth. And maintaining a groove. And, excitingly, with The Reparations, more than any other of my projects, dancing!"