BRATTLEBORO — A lighthearted sign is suddenly missing, according to the artists who had placed it on Elliot Street “mostly just for fun.”
According to a Facebook post by Rolf Parker-Houghton, the “Chickensaurus rex”-crossing sign, which matched a mural by his wife, Cynthia, on the Harmony Collective Gallery building, is missing as of Tuesday evening.
“Has anyone seen this sign? It was removed. Or maybe it walked away, as it was a bit of magic. At any rate, if you know where this sign is, we would love to have it back,” Parker-Houghton wrote in a post in the “Brattleboro, Vermont,” Facebook group.
The sign was on Elliot Street, next to the mural.