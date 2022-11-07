BRATTLEBORO — A past president of Marlboro College who turned to poetry in retirement will read in the Epsilon Spires community room at 3 p.m. Nov. 13.
For Tom Ragle, it was a long-held desire to devote himself to this artform, and he has done just that for the past 30 years. In the middle of those years, he joined the board of Write Action and became the organization's vice president.
In 2013, under the pen name of Lee Bramble, Ragle published a collection of his poems, "Take This Song." Now, about to turn 95 later this month, Ragle will be presenting what he calls “an annotated leisurely stroll through eighty years of writing poetry.”
Says Ragle, "It's a fitting way for me to celebrate — I love to read poems aloud."
The event will take place in the Epsilon Spires community room (side entrance is accessible). There will be celebratory refreshments.