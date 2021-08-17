JAMAICA — Since the unexpected death of her partner, musician Tom Morris, NancyJean Henry of Jamaica has continued his legacy of getting instruments to budding musicians.
So when rainstorms in recent weeks nearly took down “The Octagon,” the aptly named building by Ball Mountain Brook that houses donated musical instruments, Henry’s friends in the community rallied to assist.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine on the front lawn of the Jamaica Community Church, five bands will perform for Octapalooza, a fundraiser for The Octagon and area flood relief. The event is being spearheaded by local musicians Laura Molinelli, of Luminous Crush, and Kelly Ross, of the Buzzards — two of the bands that will be performing. The others are Hungrytown, Kim and Bob Ray and Gene Pool.
“I was stunned and honored,” Henry said. “I could say nothing but yeah, let’s do it — knowing that whatever proceeds we get can go to whoever needs it.”
Molinelli, of Winhall, was in a bluegrass band with Morris, along with her partner Ben Campbell and local musician Jake Geppert. She and Campbell now front Luminous Crush.
She recalls when Morris and Henry got the idea to donate musical instruments.
“They would travel every winter to warmer places and they would meet a lot of people, and they would always be like, ‘Oh, I would like to play but can’t afford to buy one,’” Molinelli recalled.
To raise money for instruments to donate, the community began holding Tommy Fest, an annual event featuring local bands. Last year, Henry said, the musicians played songs Morris had written. Next year, she said the hope is for the musicians to perform new songs, inspired by Morris.
Last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Molinelli traveled to Kenya with her daughters and gave away around 20 ukuleles donated by Henry.
“We decided it would be fun to do a concert, to give back to her,” Molinelli said of Octapalooza. “She’s an amazing person, a very generous person who volunteers all her time to this cause, so we wanted to give something back.”
Tom Morris died in 2018 at the age of 61, after contracting meningitis, according to Henry. She and Morris were together 30 years.
“He was an incredible fellow, and loved by everyone in the area,” Henry said. “He was a greenskeeper by trade, a banjo player — that was his love. He was a hockey player and referee. He was a treasure, a real treasure.”
No instruments were harmed in the recent rainstorms — Henry ran outside in the rain to retrieve them from The Octagon, which is on her property.
“I rescued them all,” she said proudly.
She noted that Morris’ adage was “peace, love and three-part harmony.”
“The music community that supports Tommy Fest is so extensive. That’s why Octapalooza has come into being, because these guys are so supportive,” Henry said. “It really does bring out the peace, love and harmony — that was Tom Morris. That’s why we’re doing it all all.”
Henry became a musician later in life, learning the mandolin with Morris’ encouragement and teaching. She now plays in the Buzzards — one of the bands performing at Octapalooza.
“They have lovingly enveloped me into their band. I get to play with them now. It’s really a treat,” she said. “If I can start at 60, and actually be playing, anybody else can, too.”
Ross, of Jamaica, also started a GoFundMe to help Henry with the costs of repairing The Octagon. The campaign raised over $2,100 toward a goal of $8,000 as of Tuesday evening.
She said Morris was her “banjo guru,” when she first started playing more than 12 years ago.
“Tom Morris was my banjo teacher, my banjo guru and my biggest supporter, and kept pushing me to play,” she said.
She had been living in California when Morris died. She lost her mother around the same time, she recalled, and said she moved back to Vermont so she could help her friends and family.
“That’s what Tommy Morris would have done — he would have been right on it, making something happen,” she said.
More information about Tommy Fest is available on the Facebook page, “Tommy Fest.”