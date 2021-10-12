BRATTLEBORO — Peter Lindenfeld — father of potter, Brattleboro Clayworks co-founder, The Putney School ceramics teacher and longtime Brattleboro resident, Naomi Lindenfeld — announces his new book, "Fragments of Time."
"From a secure childhood in prewar Vienna to the challenges of emigration, adaptation, and pursuits in science and in educational and social change," Lindenfeld, if Princeton, N.J., has tried to make the book about more than himself, i.e., about a time and its atmosphere. Readers will enjoy the stories built around the roller coaster of his life as a refugee as well as the ups and downs of his education, his work and his personal life.
Lindenfeld will give a lively virtual reading that will include images from his book. It is sponsored by Brattleboro independent bookstore, Everyone’s Books and will be held on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. Email naomilin@sover.net to register and get the Zoom link.
"It was a time of destruction of lives and futures and of rebirth and rebuilding. In his lively style with a wide sweep of insights Peter Lindenfeld recounts his personal and often intimate experiences, a microcosm of life during a time spanning nearly a century. The seemingly stable atmosphere of his childhood in Vienna is destroyed by the Anschluss, the annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany. The forced exodus leads him to North America, first to Vancouver, then to New York and a life that melds his original culture with that of his new environment, creating a richness — in science and music, and in intellectual and political life — that transcends both," reads a provided description.
Fragments of Time is available at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro and from online booksellers such as Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The Table of Contents and additional information are on the website firstscience.rutgers.edu. The book comes in a hardcover edition and a paperback as well as an electronic version.