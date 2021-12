Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.