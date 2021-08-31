MANCHESTER — Ladies, what does your dark goddess look like? How would you costume your inner personal strength?
That is what Brattleboro photographer Shanta Lee Gander had been aspiring to do for years, to allow women to embrace their shadow selves.
When we think of a goddess, the popular image is that of the light, nurturing, feminine creatures garbed in flowing gowns, associated with good. Goddesses in cultures around the world are not always so, and instead, are dark and powerful deities, often associated with evil, witchcraft, and sorcery.
They are not necessarily all bad; many are powerful as well as benevolent. “In all cultures talking about the shadow self, there must be a balance of dark and light,” Gander said. To raise curiosity about these goddesses, Gander lined the walls of her Dark Goddess exhibition at Southern Vermont Arts Center with photographs of fierce, warrior-like women taking command of their environment.
The catalyst for the project was a photography shoot late last year.
"Dark Goddess is a project that is actually six years old and I wanted to give it space to dictate how it wanted to unfold as a photography project,” Gander said. “The figure of the Goddess was always intriguing to me and over the years, I wondered about our over-reliance on the Greek pantheon and I wanted to explore other sides of the Goddess that were not always imprisoned by our stereotypes of women."
In 2020, Caighla Manchester, a friend and model of Gander, suggested a photo shoot that summer. They discussed some ideas for costuming and location, and did the shoot in late summer.
"When I was processing the photos, that is when it hit me, 'This is the start of Dark Goddess,'" Gander said. "It was Caighla who really encouraged me and it pushed me to take this project off the shelf and move forward with it. It felt timely and right."
Reaching out through social media, she found participants willing to present themselves in their version of a dark goddess. In an active collaboration between model and photographer, their goddesses were created. Some were inspired by participants' cultural history, some from their imagination; all were photographed at a site of their choosing.
Gander’s dark goddesses take on a variety of forms, from the ancestral to the imagined. Some examples: two women of Jamaican heritage embody the spiritual healers of the Obeahs (oftentimes called Jamaican voodoo); a couple of renditions of The Morrigan — the Irish Celtic Crow Goddess, in color and black and white; and SHE: Killer of Bad Men.
“One of the things I learned years ago when working on another project was the idea of treating my models as co-collaborators,” Gander wrote, noting that she worked with each individual to decide everything from colors, costuming and location. "Since I was asking individuals to be vulnerable in these transformations, they got a chance to see the photos and decide which ones best captured what they wanted to achieve. Each time I work in this way, it does take me out of my comfort zone, but isn’t the act of creating supposed to do that?”
That creative process does not just involve a camera and a subject. This text below the image “Bring me to the water” gives a humorous insight: “The story behind this image could be turned into a hilarious short story of the ridiculous. The tea light candles kept floating away in the water. As we tried to have Caighla Manchester’s dress cooperate, air pockets kept appearing that made a few pictures look awkward. At some point, a couple of teens were walking across the top portion of where we were, and they shouted down, wanting to know what we were doing (they were intrigued and super helpful when we needed help moving some stuff later during the shoot). I almost strangled myself by mistake with both cameras around my neck in my effort to keep them from getting wet because most of my body was submerged in the water with Caighla (and it was really cold!). A totally hilarious adventure and well worth some great pictures that were captured!”
Gander said she arranged the exhibit with a narrative, and challenges the viewer to explore the exhibition to discover that narrative. Ultimately, Gander hopes her exhibit inspires curiosity about the world around us and to think about what it would be like to explore one's dark goddess.
There will be a virtual artist talk: “Dark Goddess Speaks: Exploring the Creation of the Dark Goddess Exhibition” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 to 8 p.m. More information and registration is online at svac.org. In a future form of this exhibit, Gander is thinking of including a podcast for each piece to talk in-depth as to why participants chose their goddesses, adding a sensory dimension to the experience.
In the meantime, Gander summarizes "Dark Goddess" as, “A mix of cultural anthropology, an exploration of the sacred feminine, and a co-creation with each of the individuals featured.”
Dark Goddess is on view through Sept. 26 at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10 for adults: $5 for students and seniors; free for children 10 and under.