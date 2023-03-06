Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: The Spongebob Musical

1 of 13

WESTMINSTER — Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Join the Bellows Falls Union High School Drama Club in the underwater world of Bikini Bottom. “The Spongebob Musical” focuses on Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy and all the citizens of Bikini Bottom as they work together to save their town from Mt. Humongous, the ominous volcano that could destroy their town.

Performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Union High School Auditorium. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are pre-sold at Village Booksellers in Bellows Falls as well as at the door prior to each performance. This is there first community musical since 2019.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.