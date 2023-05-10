BRATTLEBORO — Theatre Adventure is pleased to present “The Seeking Traveler and the Cloudworld,” written by Maia Gilmour.
Theatre Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round expressive arts programming for people with disabilities in a nurturing and accepting environment.
According to a news release, the play takes place up in the clouds, and the world is bright with sunshine and dew. The air feels soft and misty and though it is slightly chilled, the temperature feels comfortable. Noticing dancing and laughter a few paces ahead, the Seeking Traveler sees what must be the Mistmakers. The Mistmakers provide a warm greeting of giggles, and lead the Seeking Traveler to a doorway in the clouds.
Members of the Theatre Adventure group rehearse "The Seeking Traveler and the Cloudworld" on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at West Village Meeting House in Brattleboro. The play will be in-person on May 17, 18, 19 at 10:30 a.m. and online on May 20 at 6:00 p.m.
All Theatre Adventure productions are ASL interpreted, sensory friendly and appropriate for all ages. All classes, rehearsals and performances take place at the wheelchair-accessible West Village Meeting House.
The play will be in-person on May 17, 18, 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the West Village Meeting House in Brattleboro and online on May 20 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are at $10 at theatreadventure.org/tickets.
