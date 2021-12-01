Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

As actors rehearse their lines for the upcoming show, “Beauty and the Beast,” at the New England Youth Theatre, in Brattleboro, Vt., crew members are hard at work building props and making costumes on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The show opens to the public on Thursday, Dec. 9.

As actors rehearsed their lines for the upcoming show, “Beauty and the Beast,” at the New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro crew members were hard at work building props and making costumes. The show opens to the public on Dec. 9.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes

1 of 9

PURCHASE PHOTOS