PHOTOS: Behind the scenes

As actors rehearsed their lines for the upcoming show, “Beauty and the Beast,” at the New England Youth Theatre in Brattleboro crew members were hard at work building props and making costumes. The show opens to the public on Dec. 9.
- By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Melody Squires, of Guilford, Vt., who has cerebral palsy, works on a painting with help from Ross Smart, a teacher at the River Gallery School, that will be turned into a holiday card on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. People can buy her cards at the Harmony Collective, in Brattleboro, for $2.50 fo…
The Brattleboro Rotary Club holds its annual Christmas tree sale at the parking lot of Brattleboro Bowl.
Yoshi Manale, the new town manager for Brattleboro, Vt., held a meet-and-greet session at the Brooks Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, to answer questions from people in the community. He will hold another meet-and-greet session on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Dick DeGray and Greg Worden string up the lights around the holiday tree in Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The tree will be lit during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Volunteers from All Souls Church, in Brattleboro, Vt., make wreaths and other holiday items on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, for the church's annual Holiday Bazaar this Saturday. The Bazaar is the largest fundraiser for the church, raising $7,000 last year. The event is believed to have started in …
