BRATTLEBORO — Fever Dolls returned Friday to The Stone Church, where the band with Vermont roots charmed the crowd with its infectious, danceable rock.
From the inspirational "All the Best Debts" to the somber-but-not-sad "From Dusk to Dawn" to the bursting "Out of Vogue," the musicians had the crowd rapt in the intimate venue. Many audience members mouthed the words.
Fever Dolls, which formed in Burlington after songwriter Evan Allis and singer Renn Mulloy met at Middlebury College, previously played at The Stone Church in February.
