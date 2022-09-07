BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk is now more than halfway through its current series, and organizers are "over the moon pleased" with how its going so far, said event director Erin Scaggs.
During the Brattleboro arts event taking place the first Friday of the month, galleries stay open late and downtown is transformed into a street fair with community art-making stations, a flea market and live music. On Friday, The Gaslight Tinkers performed, with the dream pop trio ALMA as opener. Circus arts were also part of the live entertainment.
"Each event has been such a stunning representation of the what happens when art and community intersect — magic," Scaggs said. "So many joyful faces, young and old, local and visitors. There is dancing in the street, excitement in the galleries, art popping up literally everywhere!"