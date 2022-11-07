PHOTOS: Gallery Walk

The Mitchell Giddings Gallery in Brattleboro held an art opening for the “Brain D. Cohen A Retrospective” during Gallery Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Cohen has terminal leukemia, and the show that takes up the full gallery goes over all the work that he’s created. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People visit various galleries and vendors during Gallery Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Michael Clough, managing director of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, holds an owl while Ostara Davis, 3, of Brattleboro, views it during Gallery Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Michael Clough, managing director of the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, holds an owl while Ostara Davis, 3, of Brattleboro, views it during Gallery Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
BRATTLEBORO — People visit various galleries and vendors during Gallery Walk on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.
Members of Theatre Adventure rehearse Costume Shop at the West Village Meeting House on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. People can view the play either Wednesday or Thursday at 10:30 a.m. or Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.
As the days get shorter, and the nights get colder, students from St. Michael’s Catholic School help pick up American flags from the different cemeteries around Brattleboro on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, that were placed at gravesites of veterans before Memorial Day.