Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.
Students from the Dummerston School rehearse on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, for a holiday musical, “Bring on the Snow!,” that they will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. This is the first holiday musical to be performed at the school since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Dorman, of Townshend, temporally places a wreath meant for his son’s grave site at Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as he helps get the word out about National Wreaths Across America Day which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. His son was a Vermont Nati…
Parents wait in a long line at 113 Technology Dr. in Brattleboro for a chance to deliver a happy Christmas to their children as the Windham County Toys for Tots held its 5th annual toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Several more dates for the toy drive are advertised on the organization's…