BOSTON — Goose, a young rock band from Norwalk, Conn., flew into one of Boston’s newest venues, a sold out Roadrunner on March 23 to take off on its 22-show cross-country spring tour.
Much like Phish took its cues from The Grateful Dead and ran in its own direction, Goose seems to be growing from a seed that Phish planted. The generally young and energized crowd danced from start to finish in the two-set, 3-hour, 13-song show, bathing in an endless wash of animated light and fog emanating from the stage.
Group members Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Ben Atkind, Jeff Arevalo and Peter Anspach have been blowing up the jam band scene the last couple of years. They've had appearances at several festivals, and will play in New England this summer at Boston’s Levitate Festival in July, and Northlands in Swanzey, N.H., in June with Orebolo, a side project with three Goose band members. The band recently sold out five nights at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, N.Y., and played on a shared tour and stage this past fall with Trey Anastasio of Phish and his side band.
Goose has been doing steady nationwide touring, night after night of great performances, each different and bigger than the last. The Roadrunner was about to burst, as noted by Anspach at the Boston show.