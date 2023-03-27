BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro native Kyle Thomas, who performs and records under the name King Tuff, returned to his hometown on Saturday for a sold-out show at The Stone Church.
Thomas and his band performed songs from the critically-acclaimed new album, "Smalltown Stardust," which he has described as a lyrical "love letter" to his hometown and his memories of growing up in the area.
Music 'royalty' returns triumphant: King Tuff comes home to Stone Church with songs of his beloved 'smalltown'
BRATTLEBORO — Wherever this long, winding musical journey takes Kyle Thomas — aka, King Tuff…