BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro native Kyle Thomas, who performs and records under the name King Tuff, returned to his hometown on Saturday for a sold-out show at The Stone Church.

Thomas and his band performed songs from the critically-acclaimed new album, "Smalltown Stardust," which he has described as a lyrical "love letter" to his hometown and his memories of growing up in the area.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.