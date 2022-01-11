PURCHASE PHOTOS Pictured: Actors run through a scene of “Food and Shelter” on Monday.
Photos: New play 'Food and Shelter' comes to Next Stage
- By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
-
-
Trending Now
-
Resident rescued, two firefighters burned in five-alarm fire in Keene
-
Police investigate armed robberies at Allen Bros. Farm Market, convenience store in Springfield
-
Driver in 2018 double fatal in Newfane to be sentenced Jan. 25
-
Brattleboro man pleads not guilty after Cedar Street incident
-
Polish food truck to reopen in West Brattleboro
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Brattleboro girls hosted Fair Haven during a basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Actors run through a scene of a new play, “Food and Shelter” at Next Stage, in Putney, Vt., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The show opens on Jan. 21.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
The Harris Hill Ski Jump committee installed a commemorative sculpture in the middle of Main Street near the Brooks Memorial Library, in Brattleboro, on Jan. 10 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ski jump.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Several fire departments from Cheshire County in New Hampshire and Windham County in Vermont responded to a five-alarm fire at 151 Main Street, in Keene, N.H., late Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Spectators said they saw heavy smoke pour out of the building where Cobblestone Ale House is.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Brattleboro girls hosted Windsor during a girls’ basketball on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Online Poll
Athlete of the Week poll
*the voting will end on Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.