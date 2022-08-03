HARTFORD, Conn. — Phish played the Xfinity Theatre in July, and Townshend's Dave Barnum was there to capture the evening in photos.
All 26 shows from Phish’s Summer Tour are webcast live at LivePhish.com.
Dave Barnum is a freelance photographer living in the West River Valley. He has been a professional photographer for over 35 years and shooting live music for over 45. Both are passions. His other work includes catalog, architecture, portraiture and animals. Visit davidbarnumphoto.com for more.
Several departments responded to an outbuilding that caught fire at 140 North Shore, in Spofford, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Several departments responded to a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The fire was believed to be started by a lightning strike that occurred a few days ago. The fire was roughly half an acre wide but filled with deep brush making it hard for…
Several events were held in Dover during the 13th annual week-long Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
A helicopter flown by Mike Renaud drops a bucket of balls from 20 feet during the 10th annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop that was part of the Youth Services’ annual golf tournament held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Golfers head to the links to support Brattleboro’s Youth Services during its 37th Annual Youth Services Golf Tournament that was held at the Brattleboro Country Club on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
