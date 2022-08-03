Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HARTFORD, Conn. — Phish played the Xfinity Theatre in July, and Townshend's Dave Barnum was there to capture the evening in photos. 

All 26 shows from Phish’s Summer Tour are webcast live at LivePhish.com

Dave Barnum is a freelance photographer living in the West River Valley. He has been a professional photographer for over 35 years and shooting live music for over 45. Both are passions. His other work includes catalog, architecture, portraiture and animals. Visit davidbarnumphoto.com for more.