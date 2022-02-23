“Hand puppets, a miniature circus, general buffoonery and music” came to the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro this week when Sandglass Theater of Putney hosted a free puppet show Wednesday as part of the Brattleboro Winter Carnival. The same show will travel to Portland, Maine in early March.
Photos: Sandglass brings 'general buffoonery' to movie theater
- Kristopher Radder
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
-
-
