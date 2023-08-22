SAXTONS RIVER — Being a competent painter is what Rick McEachern, of Saxtons River, set out to be when he started down the painter's path almost 12 years ago.
As a little child, McEachern was creative. He was into math and science, which led him to go to college to become an engineer. Then in his early 40s, he decided that creative little kid inside him was trying to get out. That is when he explored the idea of being an oil paint artist.
“In order to be a competent painter, I have to change the way I visually see things because that's kind of how it works,” said McEachern. “When I started doing that, I kind of changed the way I started perceiving the world.”
McEachern started taking art classes at the community night schools in Boston.
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art. Purchase local photos online.
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River sketches out ideas for abstract paintings as he changes up some of his concepts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River sketches out ideas for abstract paintings as he changes up some of his concepts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River works on an abstract painting inside his home studio.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River works on an abstract painting inside his home studio.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River is an oil painter who draws inspiration from the buildings around him to create representational art.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Rick McEachern of Saxtons River works on an abstract painting inside his home studio.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“I lived in Boston for 20 years during my career in internet technology. That's when I decided I wanted to be an artist,” said McEachern. “I realized that I don't think Boston is a good place to develop as an artist. I moved to Chicago, because it was a much better place where there's a lot more people who are exploring the arts, and I lived there for four years. I knew that I wanted to move to Vermont eventually, when I felt the time was right.”
McEachern has developed a style of representational art while in Chicago. To him, Chicago was very interesting, because there's a lot of interesting old structures.
“There was a lot of old stuff, there were mid-century neon signs. It was very interesting. I did a whole series when I lived there on motels,” said McEachern. “I was influenced by what was around me.”
He is also dabbling a bit in the world of abstract artistry, which might be the basis for his next show.
“I feel that the way my brain works is much more abstract. Even when I talk, I'm usually talking about abstract ideas,” said McEachern. “I want to try to see if I can get something on the canvas that reflects something a little bit more abstract. It's really scary for me, because having a degree in engineering and studying math and science, to me, everything is about process, and results and having a vision goal and working towards that."
He added that if people want to become a painter, they should keep doing it and not be discouraged.
“It's going to be uncomfortable. It just doesn't always feel good,” said McEachern. “One of the biggest things that I've learned from painting is, I think I had this vision of becoming a painter, and that it was going to feel great all the time, it was going to be this, you know, creative experience.
"In reality, it was a lot of hard work, and it is a lot of problem-solving. A lot of times I'm not very happy. I'm really frustrated and annoyed. And sometimes I have moments where something works; it's the best feeling ever.”
McEachern hosts a podcast where he talks with local artists that also appears on FactTV.