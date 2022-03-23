Students in The Grammar School rehearse the play “Puffs” on Monday, March 21, 2022. It is the school’s first play since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PUTNEY — A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world is coming to The Grammar School in Putney.
“Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” by Matt Cox, follows a group of well-meaning magical misfits during the times of a certain boy wizard who went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This is the untold story of the underdogs who embrace being “badgers” and strive to be “third or nothing.”
This play is the first live performance that The Grammar School has performed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh- and eighth-graders have also taken on the roles of designing all the costumes, set, props, lights and sound.
Performances are closed to the public, but will be open to the Grammar School Community. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Online ticketing is required. For more information, email director Jessa Rowan at jrowan@thegrammarschool.org
