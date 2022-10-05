BRATTLEBORO — Pianist Chonghyo Shin, a longtime member of the Brattleboro Music Center faculty, will offer a program Sunday, Oct. 16, including Bach’s French Suite, two Schubert Impromptus, and three Chopin Etudes, with additional selections by Grieg, Albeniz and Debussy.
The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Admission is by donation, with proceeds benefiting the BMC Scholarship Fund.
Mrs. Shin joined the BMC faculty in 1980 and said of her years on the faculty, “Playing and teaching piano is my passion!”
Her love of Chopin’s Etude Op. 25 No 1, known as the “Aeolian Harp,” started when Mrs. Shin first arrived in the US and attended a concert by the legendary pianist Arthur Rubinstein. “I didn’t know piano could sound that way,” she says. “That’s when I decided to become a pianist…to create that sort of beauty.” She returns to this Etude, along with other of her favorite works for this special concert in support of the Music School scholarship program
Currently teaching piano at the BMC and Amherst College, Mrs. Shin is a former teacher at the Preparatory Division of the New England Conservatory and at Keene State College. She has been a soloist with the Boston Pops, Pioneer Valley Symphony, New England Conservatory Orchestra and the Windham Orchestra.
For more information, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523, email info@bmcvt.org or visit the BMC website at bmcvt.org.