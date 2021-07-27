BRATTLEBORO — Planned Parenthood’s Story Slam event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 118 Elliot Gallery in Brattleboro.
The event will consist of storytelling to break down stigma around reproductive health. Organizers have a lineup of storytellers on topics such as health care access, gender identity and abortion.
Some stories will be shared in person and some will be shared via video. The event’s emcee is Vidhi Salla, the host of “Vidhi’s Bollywood Jukebox,” a show that airs on community radio WVEW-LP.