BRATTLEBORO — As part of the Poems Around Town project, there will be a virtual reading by participating poets at 7 p.m. April 30.
A joint project by three local writing organizations — Write Action, the Brattleboro Literary Festival and Time to Write — in honor of National Poetry Month, Poems Around Town placed poems by local poets in downtown shop and restaurant windows for the month of April. The poems will be on display through Gallery Walk May 6.
To receive the link for the reading, email: info@timetowrite.us or go online to bmorrison.com/events.
Some guides with poets, their poem titles and poem locations are at various venues in town. This information may also be found at the Write Action website, writeaction.org.
May's Gallery Walk will bring a poetry event, Pick Up A Pen Poetry Station, inviting people to create a poem on the spot in an atmosphere of fun and support. The writing station will be an invitation to townspeople of all ages and experience to write a poem, with prompts and helpers on hand. This event will take place in Harmony Park. Folks can share their poems at the mic or ask someone else to read theirs. Art materials, tables and sound system will be provided.
This event is part of the "Artful Streets" project created by Erin Maile O'Keefe, and is held in conjunction with Poems Around Town.