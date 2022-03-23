BRATTLEBORO — Downtown will be awash in poetry this April when three local literary organizations present the second annual Poems Around Town.
Organized by Write Action, with support from the Brattleboro Literary Festival and Time To Write, more than 70 poets from Vermont, with a majority from the Brattleboro area and nearby tri-state region, will take part in this event that celebrates National Poetry Month.
There will be poems in the windows of more than 50 downtown establishments, up from 34 last year. Poems are displayed on broadside sheets created by graphic artist Jim Brisson, and printed with the help of book entrepreneur Andy Burrows.
A guide will be available at the beginning of the month with the names of the poe, and titles of poems at each venue. They will be left at key locations downtown, such as the Chamber of Commerce, Brooks Memorial Library, Everyone's Books and the Brattleboro Food Co-Op.
Later in the month there will be a Zoom reading, date TBA. For more information: info@writeaction.org, or go to writeaction.org.